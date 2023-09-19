IFTM celebrates 28th anniversary

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) celebrated its 28th anniversary on September 15, pledging to be “committed to creating a top-notch teaching and research environment.” Speaking at the event, Fanny Vong, president of IFTM, recalled that in recent years, IFTM has been “actively engaged in external collaboration, not only in fostering talents with outstanding institutions in the mainland and overseas, but also in expanding cooperation in tourism education and training in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

