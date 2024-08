The import and export value of goods at the Zhuhai port, part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, has surpassed RMB900 billion, according to local customs officials. Since its opening in October 2018, the port’s total trade volume reached RMB902.19 billion by July 2024. The port has facilitated the movement of goods to and from all 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across mainland China.

