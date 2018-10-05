Indonesian community raises funds for earthquake victims

A church group is holding a fundraising event on October 14 to raise funds for victims of the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami, which devastated the city of Palu, Sulawesi.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the island on Friday and was followed by a tsunami as high as six meters, destroying homes. Around 1,000 people are still missing.

Local Indonesian church Jesus Alive Ministry is partnering with Pijar TV (an Indonesian Christian television channel) to distribute the funds raised next Sunday.

Pastor Beto Bebeto said, “this Christian TV channel is very active in doing relief efforts in areas that are hit by natural disasters. They are going to visit Palu, [the] same thing they did in Lombok, [which was hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in August].”

This is not the first time the local church has organized fundraising events. It also raised funds for the victims of flooding in Sulawesi province.

Held from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. tentatively at the Assembly of God Macau Church, Bebeto said that the event would also include performances from the Indonesian community, involving the city’s migrant groups.

“Several of the fundraisers we did didn’t raise that much, but what matters is the effort that we actually make, being Indonesian. I will not expect [this] in terms of denomination. We focus on investing in this whole thing as a more general idea,” said Bebeto.

“If they can come and just be there and show compassion by joining […] it’s good enough already. Whatever amount of donations that we arrange and no matter how small it is, I believe it will make a difference,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union started raising funds last Sunday.

According to the union’s president, Yosa Wariyanti, the association collaborates with the Network of Indonesian Migrant Workers, including Muslim organizations.

“We always raise funds for victims of Indonesia’s natural disasters. We have also raised funds for the previous earthquake disaster in Lombok and other natural disasters that have occurred in Indonesia,” said Wariyanti.

According to Wariyanti, the association promotes these fundraising efforts on the social media pages of the organizers. LV

