Epic Japanese Dining 

Reopened with a fresh look at Wynn Palace, Mizumi’s Executive Chef Hironori Maeda partnered recently with celebrity sushi master Chef Takayoshi Watanabe for an exquisite Japanese meal in December. Chef Watanabe is the third-generation Chef Owner of Teruzushi, a sushi restaurant in Fukuoka that was opened over 60 years ago by his grandmother. In addition to his masterful skills, Chef Watanabe is renowned for his entertaining presentation of sushi which has attracted diners from across the globe. In collaboration with Chef Maeda, who was honored three times in Japan’s largest culinary competition RED U-35 and whose expertise has led to him being included in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, Chef Watanabe brought his masterful skills to Macao for three nights, providing guests the opportunity of enjoying an impeccable sushi meal at Wynn Palace.

First up was Chopped Toro, Uni Sea Urchin, Kristal Caviar Wrapped with Kyushu Seaweed (Teruzushi). This dish is a signature offering of “Teruzushi,” featuring fresh tuna head meat, paired with highquality Hokkaido sea urchin and caviar. It showcased a delightful three-layer seafood combination that instantly tantalizes the taste buds. The top part of the tuna belly, known as the “otoro,” accounts for only 0.5% of the entire fish. It is soft, fatty, and rich in flavor, regarded as one of the four prized parts of the tuna, alongside the neck, muscle, and cheek. Next up was Cooked Female Snow Crab (Mizumi) To highlight the natural flavor of female snow crab, it was simply steamed. Chef Maeda carefully adjusted the steaming time based on the size of each crab leg to ensure optimal texture. The crab’s innards are known as the “red jewel box,” with vibrant colors and rich umami that tantalize the palate, perfectly enhanced by vinegar and citrus.

Another highlight was Kyushu Black Lip Abalone (Teruzushi x Mizumi). Kyushu, located in southern Japan, is renowned for its seafood. Chef Watanabe takes pride in selecting high-quality local abalone. Slow-cooked to retain the essence of the ocean, the abalone was paired with Chef Maeda’s secret abalone liver sauce, ensuring each bite is a delightful surprise. Charcoal Grilled Chateaubriand Saga Wagyu with Uni Sea Urchin and White Truffle (Teruzushi x Mizumi) came to follow. The tenderloin from the beef’s midsection, known as “Chateaubriand,” is the most tender part of the entire cow, yielding only two portions per animal, making it extremely rare. Using a combination of low-temperature cooking and charcoal grilling, excess fat melts away, creating a melt-in-the-mouth experience. Chef Maeda skilfully and repeatedly grilled the chateaubriand and allowed it to rest, ensuring it remains juicy and tender. The white truffle from Italy, often referred to as the “white diamond” of the kitchen, is harvested only from November to December and retains its flavor for just 10 days. Paired with grilled Saga wagyu chateaubriand and sea urchin, this dish presented a luxurious culinary experience.