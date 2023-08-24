IPIM boasts year-over-year rise in MICE figures

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) yesterday boasted in a statement that in the first half of this year the city saw 490 MICE activities, surpassing last year’s 477 activities. The first half of the year also saw 15-fold more exhibitors and visitors year-over-year. There were 700,000 participants this year, a 50% increase year-over-year. Last year, Macau was under Covid-19 restrictions. Not only was quarantine-upon-arrival in place, but non-Greater China residents were not even allowed to enter Macau.

Related