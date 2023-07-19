IPIM: City sees 10,000 business tourists in July

Over 10,000 business tourists came to Macau to participate in conferences in July. About 3,000 were international businessmen from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and India, according to data from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). The bureau stated that it has been promoting the internationalization and professional development of Macau’s convention and exhibition industry. Across 2023, there will be about 100 convention and exhibition activities.

