IPIM makes positive review of Guangdong-Macau Fair

The Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair 2018 concluded on Sunday, with organizers hailing the event as a “resounding success.”

Jointly organized by IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the three-day event saw no increase in visitor numbers year-on-year, according to a statement released yesterday.

This year, the Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair occupied a total floor area of 9,000 square meters with over 380 booths.

According to IPIM, “the atmosphere at various exhibition areas was very vibrant, with residents able to have fun shopping while exhibitors reported pleasing sales volumes.”

This year, an exhibition area for Malaysian products was introduced, according to IPIM, proving very popular with visitors.

A number of complementary events were held concurrently. These included a roundtable on Greater Bay area commercial organizations and a sharing session for young entrepreneurs. Product promotion sessions were also held to help enterprises seize business opportunities and expand their markets.

Organizers also arranged guided tours for exhibitors to explore local neighborhoods and extend the reach of the event beyond the venue. This was intended to help promote links with local SMEs.

Although the event has now come to a close, an online platform for purchasers and exhibitors will be open all year round. Organizers have already uploaded the exhibitors’ information and product photos to the Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair website.

Once again, the Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair was held alongside the Macau Franchise Expo.

The next Guangdong and Macau Branded Products Fair and Macau Franchise Expo will be held across July 26 to 29, 2019, according to an IPIM statement.

