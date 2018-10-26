IPIM president under probe for alleged corruption, suspended from office

The President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Jackson Chang, is under criminal investigation for alleged irregularities regarding the granting of residency status through an investment scheme, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) announced this morning (Friday).

A member of the executive committee of the trade and investment agency and a former chief of the Residency Application and Legal Affairs Division, who is currently the Pension Fund’s chief, are also being investigated, following CCAC’s probe.

Enforcement measures have been imposed on the three suspects, including suspension of public office, and restrictions from leaving the MSAR.

The suspects are accused of committing duty-related crimes in the process of vetting and approving applications for “real estate investment immigration”, “major investment immigration” and “skilled workers immigration”.

Later today (Friday), the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, announced that the three suspects will also face disciplinary procedures within the administration.

Leong said in a statement that he “profoundly” regrets the incident.

The government “has this [case] in high consideration,” he said, adding that his office has been cooperating fully with CCAC in the investigation.

Chief Executive Chu Sai On also promised full cooperation with the judicial authorities and stated that the government has “zero tolerance for corruption among public servants.”