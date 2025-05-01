Animal rights groups warn of suspected dog poisonings in Taipa park

At least two dogs are believed to have died from suspected poisoning after being walked in Taipa Central Park, according to animal rights groups in Macau.

A third dog reportedly fell ill after visiting the same area.

The warning was issued by the Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group (ESDMVG) and Masdaw.

In a public statement on Facebook, Masdaw stated that it had been informed of two fatal cases linked to poisoning and that the matter would be referred to the police.

A third dog, which also visited the park, displayed symptoms of poisoning but survived.

In response to the incidents, groups are urging pet owners to avoid the park for now and instead walk their dogs in alternative open areas or on streets.

The ESDMVG advised the public to prevent their pets from coming into contact with unknown substances on the grass or ground.

Owners are also advised to stay alert for symptoms such as excessive drooling, vomiting, seizures, or stumbling.

Any dog exhibiting these signs should be taken to a veterinarian immediately, and the location of the incident should be recorded.

“Dog parks are actually very dirty and messy, and it’s possible someone deliberately placed poison there. I never let my dog play in dog parks. Last time I took my dog for a follow-up at the vet, they said many dogs get poisoned and sick after visiting, and some even had to have limbs amputated. I urge the government to take the safety of dogs’ environments seriously,” said a netizen on the social media post.

“My friend’s dog went for a walk at 10 a.m. yesterday and only walked around the outer area of Central Park. By 10:30 a.m., it was already showing signs of seizures and fainting! So the poisoning might not have happened inside the dog park,” said another.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) disclosed yesterday that it had received two cases referred by veterinary clinics involving the deaths of dogs.

The IAM said it is “taking the matter very seriously and has immediately dispatched personnel to investigate the suspected areas, but no abnormalities have been found so far.”

The case has also been reported to the police for further investigation.

The bureau said it has already sent staff to inspect the suspected locations.

The bureau has also consulted with outsourced cleaning, security, and landscaping personnel responsible for the park regarding routine pest control and safety in dog-walking areas.

According to IAM, they confirmed that the insecticide used remains unchanged from previous applications and that all work was carried out according to established guidelines and requirements.

The bureau also said that nearby rodent bait boxes were inspected and found to be intact, with no signs of tampering.