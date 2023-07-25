IPIM teaches lusophone products traders to use “The Little Red Book”

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organized two workshop sessions to teach traders of lusophone products to market in mainland China using Xiaohongshu – literally translated as The Little Red Book. The “book” is a mainland social e-commerce platform with over 200 million active users. The over 1,000 people were taught how to use topic selection and soft writing skills to increase views (CTR) and conversion rate (CVR) to achieve a successful brand marketing, to help enterprises promote and sell the PSCs products in the mainland market in more effectively.

Related