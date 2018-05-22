IPIM to co-hold training course on China’s food market

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will collaborate with the Macao office of Enterprise Europe Network Central China (EENCC Macao) to organize Advanced Enterprise Training on “How to Sell Food & Beverage Products to China.”

The training course will be held in two parts, the first of which will be held in the Multi-Function Conference Hall of IPIM on May 28, IPIM said in a statement.

The latter part of the training will be held in the fourth quarter of this year, when a delegation will visit and learn from foreign enterprises that have expanded their market in mainland China.

This year, Rafael Jimenez, advisor of EU SME Centre Business Development, and Bjørn Hembre, general manager of Branditat, have been invited to be the keynote speakers.

They will share their experience gained from the market and present analysis on importing food to the Chinese mainland, accessing the Chinese food market, effective sales channels in mainland China and practices of domestic and cross- border e-commerce platforms.

The sessions are aimed at providing distributors for exported food from Macau and the Portuguese-speaking countries with a better understanding of the operations of entry into the mainland China market.

Meanwhile, participants who sign up for the enterprise training will have the opportunity to join the delegation to mainland China and visit foreign food enterprises including supermarkets, restaurants, retail outlets of foreign wine importers, and e-commerce companies, to study their software and hardware facilities for operating in mainland China.

IPIM reminded interested parties that applications would be processed based on a first-come-first-served basis due to limited availability.

