‘King of protesters’ becomes third CE candidate

For the first time in its post-handover history, Macau will be fielding three candidates in the upcoming Chief Executive election.

The latest contestant is 79-year-old Hoi Weng Chong, dubbed Macau’s ‘king of protesters’, and best known for his outrageous street presence.

For more than a decade, Hoi could be spotted protesting in central Macau, wearing red or yellow outfits, bearing large placards and broadcasting via a megaphone. He would often stand on Avenida da Praia Grande, or in Senado Square.

He was formerly a newspaper publisher, but is also known for working for an insurance company.

Hoi’s manifesto includes measure to redress miscarriages of justice for members of the public, as well as the establishment of an anti-corruption office, according to public broadcaster TDM.

Having protested for many years, Hoi said he is familiar with the problems faced by the public on a day-to-day basis.

At present, Hoi joins local businessman Leong Kuok Chao and Legislative Assembly President Ho Iat Seng in the race. Both candidates also say their primary concern in the coming years will be issues of social welfare.

Announcing his candidacy on Friday, Leong said that as one of the common people, he believes he can speak on grassroots issues that concern the public at large. Social affairs such as housing and transportation are the most pressing issues for him and Macau residents, he said.

Little is known about the surprise candidate, who has been out of the public eye for more than a decade, and has a light digital footprint.

The last time a Chief Executive election had more than a single candidate was Macau’s first, in May 1999, in which Edmund Ho emerged victorious

According to the Chief Executive Election Law, to be admitted to the election a candidate needs to earn 66 nominations from the Election Committee. The committee consists of 400 members who will eventually decide the next CE. DB