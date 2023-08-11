Latest round of subsidized training to take applications Aug. 14-18

The 33rd round of the government subsidized training shall open for applications from Aug. 14 to 18. The plan was begun in 2020 amid an economic downturn, in the hopes of encouraging people to acquire new knowledge and skills, while obtaining a subsidy from the government. Skill improvement-oriented training will equate to a maximum MOP5,000 subsidy to participating employees and freelancers, while career-oriented training to a maximum of MOP6,656 will be for participants who are unemployed or have recently graduated from university.

