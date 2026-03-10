Lawmaker calls on Beijing to introduce talent card for ‘global’ insight

A legislator has proposed to the central government the introduction of a “Macau Talent Card” to attract international talent and nurture domestic expertise, aimed at benefiting the nation by facilitating access for high-level international professionals.

The third plenary session of the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was held on Sunday, where Ho Ion Sang, a CPPCC member and vice chairman of the Legislative Assembly, reportedly delivered a speech.

According to China News Service, he proposed studying and introducing policy measures to facilitate the entry of visiting scholars from mainland China to Macau. “Issuing a ‘Talent Card’ would enhance our talent service and support system,” he reportedly stated, adding that “Macau, backed by the motherland and connected to the world, has unique advantages in building an international hub for high-end talent.”

Ho emphasized that “supporting Hong Kong and Macau in becoming international hubs for high-end talent” signifies new responsibilities entrusted to Macau by the nation as it pursues national rejuvenation.

He noted that the proposed issuance of a “Macau Talent Card” would reference Guangzhou’s Talent Green Card initiative and recommended expanding the “talent visas” policy to facilitate mainland travel to Macau for a broader range of regions and individuals.

Additionally, he called for improvements to the talent service support system to ensure high-quality services in areas such as taxation, residency and entry/exit procedures, children’s schooling, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and elderly care.

In his written proposal, Ho highlighted that despite its small size, Macau is home to ten higher education institutions and four national key laboratories, which provide a “strong foundation” for talent cultivation and technological innovation.

He expressed hope that these four national key laboratories would leverage their prominent roles to actively engage in major national scientific and technological projects through platforms such as laboratory alliances and joint laboratories.

His other proposals include an ongoing effort to enhance the quality of talent development and promote coordinated talent growth across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau, with many addressing specific initiatives for Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Like this: Like Loading...