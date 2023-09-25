Lin Qinghua appointed political commissar of PLA garrison

Lin Qinghua has been appointed major general political commissar of the Macau Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Wang Hui, spokesperson of the garrison said Saturday. General Wang Jianwu, political commissar of the PLA’s Southern Theater Command, recently visited the Macau Garrison and broke the news. Lin vowed to earnestly implement the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as the prosperity and stability of Macau.

