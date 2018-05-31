Local film director Tracy Choi in Cannes

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) supported local film director Tracy Choi as she brought her movie “Sisterhood” to participate in activities with the Cannes Film Festival. According to a statement issued by the MGTO yesterday, the sponsorship aimed to “further enhance Macau’s reputation in the international film industry” as well as to boost the region’s tourism development.

During the festival, Choi attended different exchange sessions where she met international filmmakers.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival was held from May 8 to 19 in France. Aside from the highly anticipated competition section and award winners, 70 countries and regions set up pavilions in the Village International, aiming to showcase their film industry development in this reputable film interchange platform. Among the pavilions, the Village International˙China Pavilion offered a series of events, among them a “Meet Macau by Her Culture Treasure” promotion session.

Tracy Choi and the MGTO took the opportunity to promote the 3rd International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), which will be staged between December 8 and 14.

Share this: Tweet





