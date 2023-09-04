LRT sees over 9,000 daily passengers in August

The average daily passenger volume of the Macau LRT Taipa Line increased to 9,150 passengers in August, a month-on-month increase of 1,650 passengers. The figure represents the highest daily average passenger volume since the official toll operation in February 2020. Meanwhile, the Transport Bureau has said that more than 92% of LRT company employees are local residents, noting that some local employees have been able to participate in different departments.

