Macao Union Medical Center reports smooth ER takeover

The Emergency Department of the Islands Healthcare Complex — Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), also known as Macao Union Medical Center, officially took over the previous Islands Emergency Station from Conde de São Januário General Hospital at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and launched 24-hour outpatient services the same day. The hospital stated that they will maintain the original operational model, and the Emergency Department will continue to provide 24-hour outpatient services to the public. The hospital announced that by 10 p.m. Wednesday, the department had received 88 patients. Overall operations ran “smoothly and in an orderly manner on the first day.”

