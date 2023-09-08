Macao Week in Tianjin gathers 2.16m visitors

The second Macao Week of 2023 culminated in Tianjin, attracting nearly 2.16 million spectators on site, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office. Staged for five days, the event also garnered 150 million pageviews for the hashtag #MacaoWeekinTianjin on Weibo. Through the mega roadshow, presentation seminar and gastronomic promotion along with a variety of multichannel online promotions, the event aims to attract mainland visitors to Macau for vacation during the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and other holidays, as part of the efforts to reinforce the mainland visitor markets.

