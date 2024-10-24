Macao Yearbook 2024 released in three languages

The Government Information Bureau (GCS) yesterday officially launched the electronic edition of the Macao Yearbook 2024. This comprehensive resource provides crucial insights into the region’s political, economic, social and cultural developments and is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English.

Since its inception in 2002, the Macao Yearbook has served as an annual chronicle of significant events and advances across various sectors. The 2024 edition boasts 588 pages in Chinese, 741 pages in Portuguese, and 698 pages in English, accompanied by over 232 photographs.

It is organized into four main sections: Consolidate Development and Enhance Diversification: Administrative Direction and Priorities of the MSAR Government in 2024, Calendar of Events in 2023, Overview of the Macao Special Administrative Region in 2023, and Appendices.

The overview of the MSAR for 2023 includes 15 chapters that cover critical areas such as governance, tourism, public welfare and economic recovery initiatives. Notably, this edition highlights efforts to enhance national security and improve social welfare conditions.

According to GCS, as of Dec. 31, 2023, Macau’s population was 683,700, comprising 318,900 males and 364,800 females. The age distribution reveals that 13.2% are aged 0-14 years, while those between 15-64 years account for 72.8%, and individuals aged 65 years and older make up 14%.

According to the 2021 census, Chinese residents constitute the majority at 89.2%, followed by Filipinos at 5% and Vietnamese at 1.8%. Additionally, 41.3% of the population was born in Macau, while 43.8% hail from mainland China. The crude birth rate stands at 5.5 per 1,000 people, with a death rate of 4.4 per 1,000.

The marriage rate is reported at 4.7 per 1,000 individuals, while the divorce rate is lower at 1.9 per 1,000. With an aging index of 106.1%, there are approximately 204,400 households in Macau, averaging about 2.85 persons per household. Most residents live in apartments; specifically, 73.4% occupy private housing while 19.4% rent their homes. The population density is notably high at approximately 20,400 persons per square kilometer.

Readers interested in exploring the Macao Yearbook 2024 can access it on the GCS website (https://yearbook.gcs.gov.mo) for further details.

The Macao Yearbook transitioned to an exclusively electronic format in 2016. Nadia Shaw