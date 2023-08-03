Macau-led research develops AI model to predict Covid pathogenic variants

An international team led by researchers at the Macau University of Science and Technology has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can predict the pathogenic variants of Covid-19. Named UniBind, the model can predict which variants of Covid-19 can increase the infectibility of the virus or help it develop resistance to antibodies or vaccines, through analyzing the over six million pieces of viral sequence data generated from global monitoring, according to the team. The study was published in the latest edition of Nature Medicine, a monthly journal.

