Macau, mainland jointly broadcast China-made TV programs in Portuguese

Macau is joining hands with the mainland to broadcast China-made TV programs translated into and dubbed in Portuguese on local channels and in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, said at the launch ceremony that the initiative will help Macau better play its role of a platform for cultural exchanges between China and the PSCs, help Chinese-language films and TV programs enter international markets, and explore new opportunities for the film and TV industry in the Greater Bay Area.

