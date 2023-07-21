Macau New Neighborhood starts sales in September

Properties in Macau’s new neighborhood in Hengqin will start to go on sale in September this year, representatives from Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) said during a radio program for the Chinese channel of TDM Radio.

According to the officials, the first 4,000 residential units will go on sale in September this year, and local residents are part of the first group of people that can buy these units.

The same MUR officials noted that some final works are underway, and these involve the decoration of the units as well as the surrounding spaces. These works should conclude by the end of August.

Also taking part in the same radio program, the lawmaker Nick Lei said that local residents have not been showing much interest in the residential units in Hengqin due to the difficulties in commuting between Macau and Hengqin as well as the lack of support infrastructure currently in Hengqin.

Lei also noted that the closing of the border crossing between Macau and Hengqin during typhoons may also be a factor contributing to the lack of interest. Lei recalled that also, during the pandemic, there were many restrictions applied to the border, a fact that would certainly weigh in the evaluation being made by locals.