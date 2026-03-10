Macau opens tech competition to Spain for Portuguese- and Brazilian-focused startups

The government recently announced that its sixth innovation and entrepreneurship competition will accept applications from Spanish startups. The event was previously limited to technology companies based in Portugal and Brazil.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) said it used its presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to introduce the competition’s new format to Spanish tech companies and innovation hubs.

In the most recent competition held in June, Brazilian biotech startup Hilab won first place among seven Portuguese and Brazilian ventures, gaining access to support, funding, and entry into the Chinese market.

Founded in 2016, the company has capital of MOP200 million (23 million euros) and has raised an additional MOP125 million (14.37 million euros). It is seeking business contacts, partnerships, and further funding to support its expansion in China.

The biotech firm has developed a handheld testing device that can deliver clinical-grade results using only a few drops of blood and is capable of running 25 different tests covering about 85% of the most commonly ordered diagnostics.

The decision to open the competition to Spanish entrants reflects policy priorities introduced by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, who has emphasized strengthening economic and commercial ties with Spanish-speaking countries.

At MWC, DSEDT also highlighted Macau’s technology development ambitions. Separately, deputy director Chan Chou Weng outlined plans for the Macau Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park, a project costing MOP18.1 billion and scheduled for completion in 2029. RD

