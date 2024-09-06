Macau retains the title of Asia’s Best Convention City

Macau has been named Asia’s Best Convention City for two consecutive years, solidifying its reputation as a destination for international events and conferences.

This recognition, awarded by the M&C Asia Stella Awards, highlights Macau’s infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and its commitment to providing outstanding services for event organizers and attendees alike.

The M&C Asia Stella Awards are determined by a vote from industry professionals. This year, a total of 29 awards were presented across six categories.

In the first half of this year, Macau hosted 702 convention and exhibition activities, an increase of 209 activities compared to the same period last year, representing a growth of over 42%. The 702 activities included 658 conferences, 26 exhibitions, and 18 incentive events, with a total of 479,000 attendees.

Local authorities have been proactive in promoting Macau as a business tourism destination, implementing initiatives to support the industry and attract high-profile events. The city’s success in this sector is also reflected in the growing number of international conferences and exhibitions held annually.