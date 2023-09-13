Macau to send 183 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games

Macau is to send a 273-member delegation, including 183 athletes, to the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The athletes, who bade farewell Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng yesterday before taking off, will compete in 21 sports including aquatics, track and field, basketball, badminton, and martial arts. Ho gave his best wishes to the athletes and voiced his expectations that they win honors for the country and for Macau, and make thorough preparations for the 15th Chinese National Games to be co-hosted by Guangdong Province together with Hong Kong and Macau in 2025. The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

