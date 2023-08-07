Macau’s broad money supply rebounds in June

Macau’s broad money supply rebounded by 0.5% month on month to 717.2 billion patacas in June, the monetary watchdog said. According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Official data shows that resident deposits increased 0.6% from the preceding month to 696.8 billion patacas, while non-resident deposits rose 5.9% to 294.1 billion patacas. Meanwhile, public sector deposits in the banking sector grew 0.3% to 221.1 billion patacas.

