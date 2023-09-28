Man hit by car dies

A man hit by a private car died from serious injuries in a traffic accident at the roundabout of Leonel Sousa in Taipa. The Public Security Police said the driver of the private car did not stop in front of the zebra crossing, and knocked the man down. The victim suffered a head injury and had no heart beat when he was sent to the hospital. The male driver, about 50 years old, passed an alcohol breath test. The driver and the deceased were both Macau residents. The police have finished collecting preliminary evidence and are appealing to witnesses to provide further information to authorities.

Related