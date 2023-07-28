Marathon on HZMB on Nov.19

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAA) will be holding the first-ever half marathon on the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) on November 19. Professional and amateur runners from around the world are welcome to register for the race, which will involve crossing the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel. The races will be divided into three categories – Challenge (7.30 a.m.), Run 1 (8.10 a.m.), and Run 2 (8.50 a.m.). For Priority Entry, runners must submit their qualifying results for recognised races by the HKAAA between July 28 and August 6. Registration for a public ballot will also be available from August 14 to 22.

