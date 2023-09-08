Measures issued to facilitate Macau-based planning institutions to practice in Hengqin

Hengqin recently issued the trial measures for Macau and Hong Kong-based planning institutions and professionals to file their practice in Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. According to the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the zone, these measures work to facilitate those planning institutions and professionals to practice in Hengqin, and deepen the exchanges of planning industry in the three regions. These measures will take effect on September 17, appropriately relaxing the filing conditions and scope of practice of those planning institutions and professionals in the zone.

Related