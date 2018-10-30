MELCO | Initiatives to support  SMEs

More than 90% of Macau businesses are small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Over the years, the dynamic SME sector has played an integral part in boosting the economy and creating jobs, among many other contributions to the community.

It’s not surprising, then, that corporations such as Asian gaming and leisure leader Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) – part of Macau’s booming gaming sector – are compelled to do their part to support local brands and help them evolve with the times.

With support from the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (CPTTM), Melco hosted a sustainability workshop last week for local SMEs at their integrated entertainment resort Studio City. Guest speakers from CPTTM and Melco introduced the Green Key – a global standard for sustainability in hospitality and tourism, of which Melco is the first local recipient – as well as occupational safety and health certification standard ISO 14001 and other procurement sustainability initiatives.

This workshop is not a one-time deal for Melco – it has had its finger on the pulse of the thriving SME community for many moons. Just this June, it held a similar outreach and networking event to explore the latest trends in occupational safety and health management, and even offered its own extensive expertise on the matters at hand.

Workshops aside, the team at Melco isn’t afraid to roll up its sleeves for a hands-on demonstration. In March, it organised an experiential behind-the- scenes tour for 40 local vendors from various industries, ranging from marketing and furniture to maintenance and equipment. The tour kicked off with a briefing on sourcing needs and standards; followed by visits to Melco’s loading docks and dining outlets, including Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Pearl Dragon, to observe the kitchen and supply chain operations firsthand.

These Melco events invariably conclude with pitching sessions by participating SMEs, showcasing the best of their products and services for the chance to be named a Melco vendor or partner. For Melco, however, such events are much more than ‘Shark Tank’-style contests where entrepreneurs jostle for a prize: they are invaluable opportunities to meet small businesses, get a sense of their perspectives and forge connections that may open doors to future collaboration.

Melco appreciates that at the end of the day, much of Macau’s economic growth has been due to the efforts of local SMEs working hand in hand with gaming giants. Even as the SAR pushes forward with its Smart City dreams, it cannot afford to neglect the small businesses which made it the tourism and gaming mecca that it is today.

This article is sponsored by Melco Resorts & Entertainment

