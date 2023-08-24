MGTO in full swing to attract foreign tourists

The Macao Government Tourism Office has closed deals with airline companies to offer flight ticket promotions to tourists from Singapore, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. For example, from April to December, those purchasing Air Macau tickets from these five locations will be entitled to buy-one-get-one free. Tigerair Taiwan will run promotions to attract Taiwanese tourists from July to September. AirAsia Malaysia will run promotions from August to December. The Office is also planning to run multi-stop tickets with Cathay Pacific. The Office will also maintain its momentum to run roadshows in different locations.

Related