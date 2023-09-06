MGTO promotes local offerings in Indonesia

The ‘ASTINDO Travel Fair’ in Jakarta, Indonesia, has promoted Macau’s offer of “tourism+”experiences among residents to attract more Indonesian travelers to Macau. The Indonesian international travel fair was held at the mega shopping mall Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) Avenue in Jakarta, Indonesia, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. MGTO partnered with representatives of Macau’s gaming operators, travel agencies and Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. for the event.

