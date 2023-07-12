MGTO to hold roadshow in Korea

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will unveil an “Experience Macao Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Seoul, Korea on July 14 for four days in a row, after hosting the “Macao-Korea Travel Trade Networking Seminar” tomorrow. A delegation of Macau’s travel trade will follow the office’s lead to Korea for the seminar, which, together with the roadshow, are set to “familiarize Korean residents and tourism businesses with the destination’s fascinating offers.”

