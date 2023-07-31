MICE ‘peak season’ expected to bring some 170,000 visitors

The 1,000 MICE events set for this year are expected to bring some 170,000 business visitors to Macau, the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance said in a press statement.

The forecasted figures add to the previous comments on the same topic from the president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Vincent U, who said earlier this month that the local MICE sector was going to have its “peak season” during the second half of the year, with many events to be taking place before the year-end.

According to the figure cited in the same statement, “In the first half of 2023, the IPIM organized or accompanied over 200 convention or exhibition activities,” which, according to U, have attracted nearly 200,000 participants.

From these, IPIM notes now that over 21,000 professionals who came to Macau to join the conventions and exhibitions events have also taken part in visits and activities beyond the MICE event that are related to the community neighborhoods, other local events, and festivals.

For the second half of 2023, the IPIM will continue to organize or support various types of conventions or exhibitions scheduled in Macau, which include topics related to tourism, big health, cutting-edge technology, modern finance, culture, and sports industries, among others, with an estimated 170,000 professional visitors from these sectors to be coming to Macau from the mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries and Southeast Asian countries, among others.