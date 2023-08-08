Mobile payment, credit cards on the rise

The number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased 7.7% year-on-year to 73.9 million, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

The transaction value totaled MOP6.8 billion, an increment of 6.9% from a year earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP92.2. At end-June 2023, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 99,226, an increase of 6.4% from end-June 2022.

Meanwhile, issued payment cards are also on the rise as the total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macau was 1,719,334 at end-June 2023, up 3.4% from the preceding year.

The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macau rose year-on-year by 8.8% to 2,198,794.

Also, at end-June 2023, the credit card credit limit granted by Macau banks was MOP48.5 billion, equivalent to an increase of 1.5% from a year ago. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.8 billion, of which the rollover amount totaled MOP765.8 million, representing 27.7% of credit card receivables. Staff Reporter