Mortara wants to ‘avoid problems’ in 11th win bid

Nicknamed “Mr. Macau” due to his numerous victories and great success on the Guia Circuit, Edoardo Mortara will try to reach his 11th win in Macau this year.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event presented by the title sponsor of the team SJM VSR Theodore Racing Team, Mortara said that to achieve this result he needs to “keep out of trouble,” that is, avoid collisions during the sessions to be able to put the car to the test and improve his performance around the Guia Circuit.

This is the first time Mortara will be driving the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 on Macau’s streets.

It will be also the first time the Italian brand bids for a win at the FIA GT World Cup.

“We will try to be competitive and we hope that the work pays off. As for expectations, it is very difficult to forecast what will happen over the weekend,” he said.

“It will be our first time racing in the Lamborghini here in Macau and my first time in the team. I hope we can have a good racing weekend.”

The weather might also play an important role over the weekend as the FIA GT World Cup cars are scheduled to go out on track for the first time this morning at 11:05 a.m. for a 30-minute Free Practice 1 session.

However, it is impossible to know which Tropical Cyclone Warning will be hoisted, which creates uncertainty about what decision Race Direction will make regarding allowing the cars to go out on track.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) hoisted Typhoon Signal No. 3 at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 due to the proximity of tropical storm Toraji to Macau.

According to SMG, there is a medium possibility of the hoisting of Typhoon Signal No. 8, between midnight and early morning today.

MGPOC says GP will

proceed under T3

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has been promoting work on the track and surrounding infrastructure to ensure structural safety, announcing the event will continue under Typhoon Signal 3 conditions.

“After consultation with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the MGPOC has determined the event will continue under Typhoon Signal No.3.”

“In case of severe weather conditions, adjustments will be made to the event after evaluation.”

“The MGPOC will remain in close communication with the weather bureau and will take corresponding measures to ensure the safety of the event.”

“To safeguard participants, spectators, and event staff and to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, the MGPOC is undertaking a series of measures, including reinforcing the track and surrounding infrastructure and securing equipment that could become vulnerable in strong winds.”