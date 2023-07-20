MoU with Gongbei underway to optimize supervision of aquatic products’ safety

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) plans to sign two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Gongbei Customs District on edible aquatic animals and chilled aquatic products to further optimise supervision of the food safety of aquatic products. The announcement was made at the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Sanitary Inspection, Animal and Plant Inspection and Food Safety Control Conference 2023” in Shenzhen, which the IAM attended. During the conference, representatives from the three regions had “in-depth exchanges and sharing of experiences […], and established cooperative liaison mechanisms to further enhance existing exchanges and cooperation.”

