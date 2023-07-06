MPU calls for papers for education conference

The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) will co-organize a conference at MPU from Dec. 11 to 13. “The 15th Higher Education International Conference – Artificial Intelligence and Pedagogical Transformation: Implications for Higher Education Quality Assurance” aims to bring together researchers and practitioners from both artificial intelligence (AI) and teaching and learning quality assurance (QA) to explore the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the field. The call for papers for the conference is open until Oct. 14.

Related