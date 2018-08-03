National Book Expo showcases local pavilion

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Macao Foundation jointly showcased the Macau Pavilion once again at the 28th National Book Expo in Shenzhen.

The Macao Pavilion, located in the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan exhibition area of the expo, showcased local World Heritage buildings from multiple perspectives using photographs of the Historic Centre of Macao. Through aerial photography, the Pavilion revealed the mixed urban landscape and Sino-Western cultural exchange which have come to define Macau.

In order to promote Macau’s diverse publishing culture at the expo, the IC and the Macao Foundation also presented nearly 300 fine books published by agents of Macau’s publishing sector, adding a total of nearly 1,000 publications to the expo.

According to a statement from the IC, the Pavilion “attracted a ceaseless flow of readers and exhibitors from other cities and provinces, introducing Macau’s cultural achievements through fine books and painting albums.”

The National Book Expo is one of the three largest book fairs in China, together with the Beijing Book Fair and the Beijing International Book Fair. The National Book Expo is held in a different location every year, showcasing the accomplishments of the publishing industry and highlighting annual publications.

The 28th National Book Expo, jointly hosted by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the People’s Government of Shenzhen Municipality, was held from July 19 to July 22 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Centre.

