No public car parks at New Central Library

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has disclosed that there will be no public car parks in the New Central Library as the basement will be used as a “mechanics and storage room.” Authorities are currently reviewing the basic plan of the new library for which there is no definite costing at present, and they are trying to invite bids to award the project next year, according to a report by TDM. The government is aiming to deliver the anticipated New Central Library in 2025. The new integrated reading facility will be situated in the building of the former Hotel Estoril, just across Tap Seac Square from the current Central Library and the IC Headquarters.



