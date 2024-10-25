Nobel laureate to deliver AI lecture at UM

Professor Thomas Sargent, the 2011 Nobel laureate in economics, will deliver a lecture at the University of Macau (UM) early next month, the Faculty of Business Administration of the UM has announced.

Titled “Sources of Artificial Intelligence,” the lecture will discuss the origins and development of artificial intelligence (AI). Prof. Sargent will introduce AI concepts by explaining the pattern recognition and decision-making processes demonstrated by intelligent individuals. Using examples of how Galileo Galilei and Charles Darwin combined their innate talents with acquired knowledge to create scientific breakthroughs, Prof. Sargent will illustrate how modern researchers design computer programs capable of similar tasks. He will also share his insights into the transformations and challenges brought about by artificial intelligence.

The lecture is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Multi-function Hall on the ground floor of the UM Guest House (N1-G014). It will be conducted in English.

Prof. Sargent currently serves as a Professor of Economics and Business at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, an honorary professor at Peking University, and the honorary director of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance at Peking University HSBC Business School. His areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary economics, and time series econometrics. RM