Outer Harbour ferry services to be halted again for Fourth Bridge

To make way for the construction of the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge, ferry services at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal will be suspended from 1 am to 12 noon tomorrow and next Monday. The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) suggests that the public confirm schedules for these days through various online channels prior to their departures. About 10 days ago, ferry services at the terminal were also halted for construction, but construction took longer than anticipated because the prefabricated sector of the bridge slid back to the ship.

