Over 80,000 passengers fly between Beijing, Lisbon

Beijing Capital Airlines has announced that the thrice-weekly direct flight between Beijing and Lisbon has transported over 80,000 passengers during its first year of operation, which it marked last week.

The airline, part of China’s HNA Group, indicated that the aircraft serving the route had an average occupation rate of nearly 80 percent during the low season, above 95 percent during the high season, and “positive future growth prospects.” The airline also highlighted the opening of the Beijing-Macau route on July 25, 2017 as a “well-defined contribution towards political approximation between Portugal and Macau.”

The Lisbon-Beijing-Macau connection makes that trip easier, with a short stopover and flight change in Beijing. The route’s opening confirms an increase in tourist flow between China and Portugal.

Beijing Capital Airlines is considered the biggest medium-sized civil aviation company in China, with vast experience in operating international flights. Its fleet comprises 79 aircraft, and it operates 49 international routes to 26 cities in 13 countries across Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. MDT/Macauhub

