Pansy Ho appointed as non-executive director of China Southern Airlines

Pansy Ho has been appointed as non-executive director of Chinese state-owned airline firm, China Southern Airlines. The appointment must be approved at a shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for 3 August, as cited in a TDM report. The airline, headquartered in Guangzhou, has more than 10 branches in China, operating a daily average of 2,000 flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions. It has a fleet of over 500 aircraft.

