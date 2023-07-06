PJ receives more fraud cases amounting to over HKD1.2m

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has received two more fraud cases from the Public Security Police, in which a Macau woman in her 30s reported a loss of HKD1.2 million. According to the PJ, the woman allegedly received a call from a Mandarin-speaking man in March, when he claimed that her mobile phone had sent false messages related to the pandemic and asked her to provide personal information including bank accounts. Between March and May, she transferred a total of HKD1.2 million. In another case, the alleged victim was a Macau man in his 20s who received a call during which the caller claimed to be from a government department in the mainland, alleging that criminal messages were coming from his mobile phone. After the alleged victim provided information to the other party, he found that his bank account had lost HKD56,000.

