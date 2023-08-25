PJ warns of ‘luck box’ scams

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has noticed that in neighboring regions, fraudsters impersonating online customer service representatives use courier services to send out “luck boxes” randomly. After unboxing, the victim finds a card with the message “scan QR code to obtain red packets.” Upon scanning the code, the victim would be transferred to a phishing website or a “brushing” scam group to be defrauded. As such, the police advise people to be vigilant when receiving unknown deliveries and warns them to neither scan unidentified QR codes nor supply personal information, credit card, and bank account details to unknown sites.

