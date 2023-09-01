PLA garrison in Macau completes 24th routine rotation

The Macao Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) yesterday completed its 24th rotation since it began garrisoning Macau in 1999. The garrison said its new members had been trained and undertaken relevant study to obtain knowledge about the general situation in Macau and applicable laws, such that they are now capable of fulfilling defense duties. It also said the members who were rotated had successfully completed various tasks of garrisoning Macau and safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests.

