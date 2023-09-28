Plans to promote Macau in EU underway

The plan to promote Macau in the European market will be launched next year with discounts on the purchase of plane tickets, according to the deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong. As cited in a TDM report, the official said authorities are concentrating on promoting Macau’s tourist attractions in countries with direct flights to the Macau SAR, but that a package should be launched next year for the international market, namely Europe.

