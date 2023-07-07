Police encourage alleged sex crime victim to make report

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has called on the victim of an alleged sex crime to make a report, as they became aware of the allegation after a social media post. The police have immediately commenced an investigation, but called on the victim or any informant to contact them. The police emphasized that any crime should be reported immediately. Pursuant to the Penal Code, sexual offences perpetrated against minors carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

